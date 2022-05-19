Eight suspects including Moratuwa Mayor, Dan Priyasad remanded

Eight suspects including Moratuwa Mayor, Dan Priyasad remanded

May 19, 2022   03:56 pm

Eight suspects including Mayor of Moratuwa Saman Lal Fernando and Dan Priyasad, who were arrested their involvement in the attacks on the anti-government protesters in Colombo on the 9th of May, have been remanded.

When the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced the accused before the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage today, they were ordered to be placed under remand custody until the 25th of May.

Four of them will be produced for an identification parade when the case is taken up again.

The CID had arrested the Moratuwa Mayor, Dan Priyasad, Seethawakapura Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Jayantha Rohana, Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha Member Manjula Prasanna and four others yesterday (May 18). 

