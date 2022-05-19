Schools closed tomorrow

Schools closed tomorrow

May 19, 2022   05:21 pm

All grades of government schools and government-approved private schools will be closed tomorrow (May 20), the Ministry of Education says.

The decision was reached after taking into account the unavailability of means of transport due to the prevailing fuel shortage, the ministry explained in a press release.

Accordingly, the first phase of the first term of all grades of government schools and government-approved private schools ends today.

The schools will resume academic activities from the 6th of June (Monday).

The holidays are given in view of the 2021 (2022) G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination, scheduled to be held from May 23 to June 01.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

MPs given fuel for subsidized prices?

MPs given fuel for subsidized prices?

Saltwater crocodile falls into a well in Miriswatta

Saltwater crocodile falls into a well in Miriswatta

'Manudam Mehewara' program held in Ratnapura

'Manudam Mehewara' program held in Ratnapura

National War Heroes' Day commemoration under President's patronage

National War Heroes' Day commemoration under President's patronage

Central Bank proposes solution for Sri Lanka's dollar shortage

Central Bank proposes solution for Sri Lanka's dollar shortage

People take to streets demanding fuel

People take to streets demanding fuel