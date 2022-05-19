Schools closed tomorrow

All grades of government schools and government-approved private schools will be closed tomorrow (May 20), the Ministry of Education says.

The decision was reached after taking into account the unavailability of means of transport due to the prevailing fuel shortage, the ministry explained in a press release.

Accordingly, the first phase of the first term of all grades of government schools and government-approved private schools ends today.

The schools will resume academic activities from the 6th of June (Monday).

The holidays are given in view of the 2021 (2022) G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination, scheduled to be held from May 23 to June 01.