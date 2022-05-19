CID records statements from Pavithra Wanniarachchi

The Criminal Investigation Department today recorded statements from MP Pavithra Wanniarachchi regarding the attacks on the anti-government protest sites outside the Temple Trees and at the Galle Face Green on the 9th of May.

The parliamentarian was accompanied by her husband Kanchana Jayaratne, who also provided a statement to the CID.

Meanwhile, MPs Rohitha Abeygunawardena, C.B. Ratnayake and Sanjeewa Edirimanne also recorded statements with the CID.

In addition, the CID recently obtained a statement from Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon regarding the attacks on protesters in Colombo.