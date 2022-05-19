Two more including municipal councillor arrested over attack on protesters

Two more including municipal councillor arrested over attack on protesters

May 19, 2022   06:56 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department has arrested two more suspects for their involvement in the brazen attack on the ‘GotaGoGama’ at the Galle Face Green and the protesters camped outside the Temple Trees on the 9th of May.

One of the arrestees was identified as the chairman of Hanwella Multipurpose Co-Operative Societies, aged 53. He is a resident of Thummodara area in Hanwella.

The other suspect is a female member of Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council. She was taken into custody while in hiding in the area of Polgahawela.

The 59-year-old is reportedly a resident of Ratmalana area.

The arrestees will be produced before the court tomorrow (May 20).

