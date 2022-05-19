Mirihana unrest: Man arrested on suspicion of torching army bus

Mirihana unrest: Man arrested on suspicion of torching army bus

May 19, 2022   09:51 pm

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of torching an army bus during the protest staged in front of the President’s residence in Pengiriwatte, Mirihana on the 31st of March.

The arrest was made by the Criminal Investigation Department, in the area of Deraniyagala today (May 19).

A protest was staged near the President’s residence in Mirihana on March 31, demanding immediate solutions to the various crises faced by the people of the country. 

A tense situation during the protest, which ended with clashes between protesters and police officers after tear gas was used to disperse the crowd, had led to the arrest of several dozens of protesters by the police.

Earlier this week, the CID announced that it is seeking public assistance to apprehend the suspects who had incited tensions and torched public property during the Mirihana protest.

Members of public were accordingly requested to inform on any information about the suspects to the following contact numbers via calls or WhatsApp messages:

OIC Public Complaints Division – 071 859 4922
Public Complaints Division – 011 244 1379
Control Room – 011 242 2176

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Tear gas and water cannons used on IUSF protesters

Tear gas and water cannons used on IUSF protesters

Farmers to receive chemical fertilizer for Rs. 10,000 per bag

Farmers to receive chemical fertilizer for Rs. 10,000 per bag

Former PM joins National War Heroes' Day commemoration

Former PM joins National War Heroes' Day commemoration

Public sector employees not required to report to work tomorrow - PM

Public sector employees not required to report to work tomorrow - PM

More protests staged demanding fuel and LP gas

More protests staged demanding fuel and LP gas

Did MPs receive fuel at subsidized prices?

Did MPs receive fuel at subsidized prices?

Eight arrested over attack on protesters on May 09

Eight arrested over attack on protesters on May 09