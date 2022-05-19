Notice for principals and teachers assigned for O/L exam duties

May 19, 2022   10:27 pm

The Department of Examinations has requested the teachers assigned for 2021 G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam duties and principals to report to schools tomorrow (May 20) to prepare the venues for the exam, although the day is declared a holiday for schools.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Education announced that all grades of government schools and government-approved private schools will be closed tomorrow. The decision was reached after taking into account the unavailability of means of transport due to the prevailing fuel shortage.

Accordingly, the first phase of the first term of all grades of government schools and government-approved private schools came to an end today.

The schools are slated to resume academic activities from the 6th of June (Monday).

The holidays were given in view of 2021 (2022) G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination, scheduled to be held from May 23 to June 01.

However, in a media release, the Commissioner-General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena said principals and teachers assigned for exam duties to supervise students are required to school tomorrow.

