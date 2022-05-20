Sri Lanka talks conclude May 24, monitoring developments closely - IMF

An International Monetary Fund virtual mission to Sri Lanka is expected to conclude technical talks on a potential IMF loan program to the crisis-wracked South Asian country on May 24, Fund spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice, speaking at a virtual IMF briefing, said the IMF is monitoring political and economic developments in Sri Lanka very closely.

The debt-burdened island country is experiencing its worst economic crisis since it won independence in 1948 as shortages of essential goods have triggered social unrest and has triggered social unrest.

“So, we remain committed to help Sri Lanka in line with the IMF policies and we’ll engage with stakeholders in support of a timely resolution of the crisis that is being faced there,” Rice said.



