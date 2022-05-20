No power cuts after 6pm during O/L exam period - PUCSL

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says power supply will not be interrupted after 6.00 p.m. from May 23 to June 01 in order to facilitate 517,496 candidates facing 2021 (2022) G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination.

Chairman of electricity sector regulator Janaka Ratnayake said the decision was taken at a meeting held with the officials of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) on Friday (May 19).

The focus of the discussion fell on the measures that can be taken to reduce the duration of power interruptions to facilitate the exam candidates.

According to Mr Ratnayake, a total of 10,000 metric tonnes of fuel is needed to supply electricity during the exam period.

The government and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation have been informed to supply the required amount of fuel to the CEB and power stations before May 22, the PUCSL chairman said further.

Further, a request has been made from the Mahaweli Authority on releasing water from reservoirs to generate hydroelectricity to ensure continuous power supply during the exam period, Mr Ratnayake added.

Meanwhile, the power supply will not be interrupted after 6.00 p.m. on the 21st (Saturday), 22nd (Sunday) and 29th (Sunday) of May, the PUCSL chairman said further.