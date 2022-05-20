Nine cabinet ministers sworn in
May 20, 2022 10:15 am
Nine new Cabinet Ministers have been sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (May 20).
The newly-appointed ministers are as follows:
1. Nimal Siripala de Silva – Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation
2. Susil Premajayanth – Minister of Education
3. Keheliya Rambukwella – Minister of Health
4. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms
5. Harin Fernando – Minister of Tourism and Lands
6. Ramesh Pathirana – Minister of Plantation Industry
7. Manusha Nanayakkara – Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment
8. Nalin Fernando – Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security
9. Tiran Alles – Minister of Public Security
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who addressed the parliament yesterday, said a decision was taken that the new ministers would not be drawing their ministerial salaries once appointed.