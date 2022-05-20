Nine cabinet ministers sworn in

Nine new Cabinet Ministers have been sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (May 20).

The newly-appointed ministers are as follows:

1. Nimal Siripala de Silva – Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation

2. Susil Premajayanth – Minister of Education

3. Keheliya Rambukwella – Minister of Health

4. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms

5. Harin Fernando – Minister of Tourism and Lands

6. Ramesh Pathirana – Minister of Plantation Industry

7. Manusha Nanayakkara – Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment

8. Nalin Fernando – Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security

9. Tiran Alles – Minister of Public Security

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who addressed the parliament yesterday, said a decision was taken that the new ministers would not be drawing their ministerial salaries once appointed.