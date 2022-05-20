SJB to take disciplinary action against Manusha and Harin

May 20, 2022   11:44 am

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says it would seek disciplinary action against the party members who joined the government.

Addressing the parliamentary session today (May 20), MP Lakshman Kiriella said accepting portfolios in the government is not the policy of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

SJB MPs Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara were sworn in as the Minister of Tourism & Lands and Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment, respectively, this morning.

The main opposition had previously stated that it would support the government to overcome the ongoing crisis situation, without accepting Cabinet portfolios.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya had also stressed that it would not be a part of the new Cabinet of Ministers under the presidency of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

