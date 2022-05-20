Accepting ministerial portfolios is against SLFPs decision - Maithripala

May 20, 2022   01:59 pm

Former President and Chairman of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Maithripala Sirisena says accepting ministerial portfolios in the incumbent government is against the decision reached by the party.

SLFP MP Nimal Siripala de Silva was sworn in as the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation earlier today alongside 08 other parliamentarians including two from Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

The SLFP previously announced that it would support all constructive measures taken by the government to resolve the current economic crisis in the country.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya stated that the party would take disciplinary action against its MPs Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara for accepting ministerial portfolios in the incumbent government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

