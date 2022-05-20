SJB suspends party membership of Harin and Manusha

SJB suspends party membership of Harin and Manusha

May 20, 2022   03:09 pm

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has suspended the party membership of its lawmakers Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara who accepted ministerial portfolios in the government.

The general secretary of SJB, Ranjith Madduma Bandara said disciplinary action will be taken against two parliamentarians.

MPs Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara were sworn in as the Minister of Tourism & Lands and Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment, respectively.

However, photographs of Ministers Fernando and Nanayakkara taking oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa were not released to the media at their request.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya had previously stated that it would support the government to overcome the ongoing crisis situation, without accepting Cabinet portfolios.

The party had also stressed that it would not be a part of the new Cabinet of Ministers formed under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

