CID records statement from Namal over unrest on May 09

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently recording a statement from MP Namal Rajapaksa with regard to the unrest that unfolded on the 9th of May.

Statements were obtained from MP Pavithra Wanniarachchi, her husband Kanchana Jayaratne and MP Indika Anuruddha yesterday.

The CID had recorded statements from them for over 5 hours.

Meanwhile, MPs Rohitha Abeygunawardena, C.B. Ratnayake and Sanjeewa Edirimanne as well as Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon have also recorded statements with the CID.