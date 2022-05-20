Committee on Public Finance to summon CB governor, Finance Secretary

Committee on Public Finance to summon CB governor, Finance Secretary

May 20, 2022   05:45 pm

The Committee on Public Finance, chaired by MP Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Member yesterday (May 19), has decided to summon the Central Bank Governor, the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and other officials before the committee next week to discuss the current economic crisis and the solutions.

Further, the Import and Export Control Regulations No. 6 of 2022 mentioned in the Gazette Notification No. 2274/42 dated 09.04.2022 enacted under the Import and Export (Control) Act No. 1 of 1969 were also approved by the Committee on Public Finance yesterday.

Through this gazette notification, the cost of importing goods subject to import control licenses will be saved without any hindrance to local industries and exports.

 Accordingly, Gazette Notification No. 2274/42 dated 09.04.2022 was issued enacting regulations to impose import control license requirements for the importation of 369 non-essential items. These regulations will be applicable to the importation of goods which have the shipped on board date of bill of Lading/Airway Bill on or after 10th of April 2022.

It was revealed that the cost of importing goods belonging to the categories of watches, telecommunication equipment and parts, dairy products, alcohol, beauty products, candles, lamps and lighting accessories, fruits, rubber products (tires and erasers), electrical and electronic items was higher and that this is 84% of the total import cost.

Accordingly, it is expected to save a substantial amount to the tune of USD 512 million spent on the importation of these goods during the last three years without hindering industries and exports.

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, MPs Indika Anuruddha, Harsha de Silva, Mujibur Rahuman, Isuru Dodangoda, Nalin Fernando, Ranjith Bandara, Suren Raghavan and officials of Department of Imports and Exports control were also present at the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

'Last administration is to blame' for current crisis - PM tells foreign media

'Last administration is to blame' for current crisis - PM tells foreign media

' Manudam Mehewra' relief distribution in Monaragala

' Manudam Mehewra' relief distribution in Monaragala

CPC suspends issuing fuel to four filling stations

CPC suspends issuing fuel to four filling stations

Rice 'dansala' organized at Galle Face Green protest site

Rice 'dansala' organized at Galle Face Green protest site

Nine new Cabinet Ministers sworn in before President

Nine new Cabinet Ministers sworn in before President

CID records statements from Pavithra, Indika Anuruddha for 5 hours

CID records statements from Pavithra, Indika Anuruddha for 5 hours

Disciplinary action against SJB MPs who accepted ministerial portfolios

Disciplinary action against SJB MPs who accepted ministerial portfolios