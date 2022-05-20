Litro asked to distribute 60% of LP gas cylinders in highly populated areas

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has instructed Litro Gas to distribute 60% of its LP gas cylinders to highly populated areas like Colombo and Gampaha and districts with limited alternative energy sources.

Accordingly, it was decided that 60% of the gas cylinders distributed daily would be distributed to Colombo and Gampaha districts.

It has also been revealed that the gas supply could be maintained in the next three months through the USD $ 120 million received from the Indian credit facility.

It was also recommended to publish the correct information of gas distribution on the website and in a mobile application and to provide information through 24 hour hotline numbers.

The COPE Committee has also recommended that steps be taken to explore the possibility of providing some financial strength from the Insurance Corporation’s reserves at this time.

The recommendations were made by the Chairman of the COPE, Prof. Charitha Herath, to the management of Litro.

The management of Litro Gas Lanka Ltd had been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) today (20) at 11.00 am to inquire into the current gas shortage in the country and related solutions.

While expressing views in Parliament yesterday on the need to expedite the gas distribution process, the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had instructed to summon the Litro Gas before the COPE to look into the matter.