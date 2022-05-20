Power cut schedule from May 22 to June 01

Power cut schedule from May 22 to June 01

May 20, 2022   07:34 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced the electricity demand management schedule from 22nd of May to 1st of June to facilitate the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination. 

Accordingly, the regulator said there will be no power cuts on Sundays of May 22 and May 29. Also, there will be no power cuts after 6.30 p.m. on other days from May 22 to June 01. 

However, there will be a power cut of 1 hour and 45 minutes to 2 hours and 15 minutes for all zones during those days from 12 noon to 6.30 pm, at the times that the examinations are not held except the Industrial Zone and the Colombo City Commercial Zone. 

The industrial zones (between 5am to 8am) and the Colombo City Commercial Zone (between 6am to 9am) will experience a 3-hour power cut during those days. 

Details of the power cut schedule are available on the PUCSL website (www.pucsl.lk) and the Facebook page of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka and on the website of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB). 

See full schedule below:

 

Demand Management Schedule - May 23rd to June 01st (O/L Exam Period) by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

