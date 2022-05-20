Namal leaves CID after recording four-hour long statement

May 20, 2022   08:03 pm

SLPP parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has left the CID after giving a nearly four-hour long statement regarding the incidents at Galle Face and Kollupitiya on the 09th of May.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had summoned the MP to record a statement from him with regard the unrest that unfolded on the 9th of May.

He left the CID, a short while ago, after being questioned for around four hours, Ada Derana reporter said.

Statements were obtained from MP Pavithra Wanniarachchi, her husband Kanchana Jayaratne and MP Indika Anuruddha yesterday.

The CID had recorded statements from them for over 5 hours.

Meanwhile, MPs Rohitha Abeygunawardena, C.B. Ratnayake and Sanjeewa Edirimanne as well as Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon have also recorded statements with the CID.

