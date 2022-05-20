Energy Minister issues update on fuel distribution

May 20, 2022   09:01 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says the unloading of another cargo of diesel and a petrol is expected to commence tomorrow (May 20). 

In a twitter post, the minister said that diesel stocks have been disturbed to all fuel stations island-wide in the last two days and that distribution will continue. 

He said the CPC had commenced the distribution of Petrol Octane 92 and Octane 95 this morning and that they will continue to cover all fuel stations.

