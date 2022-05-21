Showers expected in parts of the island

Showers expected in parts of the island

May 21, 2022   07:32 am

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers are expected in Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.  Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Hambantota to Pottuvil. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

