Parts of Colombo to experience 10-hour water today

The water supply for several areas in Colombo will be interrupted for 10 hours today (May 21), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWS&DB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas will be affected by this water cut.

The NWS&DB says the water cut will be in effect from 10.00 p.m. today until 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 22).

Meanwhile, the water supply for Colombo 01 and 11 areas will be under low pressure during this period.

The water cut is being imposed due to the essential upgrades to the water distribution system under the Greater Colombo Water and Wastewater Management Improvement Investment Program.