Traffic blocked in several areas due to protests

Members of the public, afflicted by the current shortage of fuel and LP gas, have staged more protests in several areas to urge the authorities to ensure supplies without delay.

Accordingly, vehicular movement on the Nawala Road was disrupted by a demonstration near the Open University, demanding fuel.

Meanwhile, the Colombo-Horana road (bus route 120) was completely blocked near the Piliyandala police station by a group of protesters.

In another development, traffic at Borella Junction was hampered by a demonstration demanding fuel.