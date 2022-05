Colombo Fort Police has secured an order from the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (May 21) against the protest march organized by HND students.

As per the court order, the HND students are barred from entering several roads including the York Street, Bank Street, Chaithya Road, Lower Chatham Street, Layden Bastian Road, Sir Baron Jayatilaka Mawatha , Mudalige Mawatha, Hospital Road and Canal Road.