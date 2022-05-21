Supplying fuel to filling stations suspended if distribution obstructed

May 21, 2022   01:41 pm

A policy decision has been taken to suspend the supply of fuel to filling stations located in areas where distribution process is obstructed by protesters, says Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara.

Taking to his official Twitter handle earlier today, the lawmaker said organized groups are preventing fuel trucks to pass certain areas demanding the stocks be unloaded at different fuel stations.

These groups are also threatening to set fire to the fuel trucks, the minister said further.

The minister had stressed that fuel deliveries would be suspended for the safety of the transport work force, if such conduct persists.

