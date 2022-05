The Criminal Investigation Department is currently recording statements from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne and the Commanding Officer of the STF, DIGWaruna Jayasundara , Ada Derana learns.

The CID is obtaining statements from the police and STF chiefs with regarding to the attack on the two main anti-government protest sites outside Temple Trees and at the Galle Face Green on the 9th of May.