Litro assures daily distribution of 80,000 LP gas cylinders from today

May 21, 2022   03:49 pm

Litro Gas Lanka Limited, the primary liquefied petroleum gas supplier in Sri Lanka, says 80,000 gas cylinders will be distributed daily from today (May 21).

In a statement Litro chairman Vijitha Herath said 50,000 of these gas cylinders are expected to be distributed in Colombo and Gampaha districts, as per the directives of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).

When the management of Litro Gas Lanka was summoned before the COPE yesterday, the committee instructed the officials to to distribute 60% of its LP gas cylinders to highly populated areas like Colombo and Gampaha and districts with limited alternative energy sources.

Speaking further, Mr Herath said the shipment of 3,900 metric tonnes of LP gas unloaded yesterday would be sufficient for six days.

In addition, payment of USD 7 million will be settled for two more shipments on Monday (May 23), the Litro chairman said adding that it would ensure LP gas supplies for two more weeks.

He also stated that a mobile application would be launched on Monday for informing the consumers of the number of cylinders distributed to each dealer in the country.

Meanwhile, the company has released the details of LP gas dealers where the consumers can purchase cylinders today.

The list of the dealers is as follows:

