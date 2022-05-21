Four of same family injured after vehicle collides with train

Four members of the same family have been critically injured in a fatal collision of a train and a jeep.

The jeep had collided against a train on the level crossing at Periyamulla in Negombo this evening (May 21).

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the father, mother and the two children were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

After coming into contact with the train, the car had been dragged away on the railway line before crashing against a power pole.

According to residents of the area, the vehicle had to be cut into half to take the four people trapped inside.