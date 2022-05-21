World Bank, ADB & AIIB announce joint plan to help Sri Lanka

The World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have announced their decision to support Sri Lanka’s response to the ongoing economic crisis.

The three institutions announced their decision in a statement issued after the first joint coordinated meeting on the 19th of May.

“All three institutions are adopting a coordinated approach to sustain basic services and livelihoods and to mitigate the impact of the economic crisis on the people of Sri Lanka.”

This includes access to essential items such as medicines, cash assistance, gas and fertilizer through the reallocation of resources from existing projects, the statement read further.