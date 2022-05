Inspector-General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after recording a statement for nearly five hours today (May 21).

The CID obtained statements from IGP Wickramaratne and the Commanding Officer of the STF, DIGWaruna Jayasundara today, with regard to the attack on the two main anti-government protest sites outside Temple Trees and at the Galle Face Green on the 9th of May.