China says it stands ready to work with relevant countries and international financial institutions and to continue to play a positive role in easing Sri Lanka’s debt burden.

“China fully relates to the difficulties and challenges facing Sri Lanka and stands ready to play a constructive role in its steady economic and social development,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mr. Wang Wenbin said at a media briefing yesterday (May 20).

He also stated that China is prepared to work with relevant counties and international financial institutions and to continue to play a positive role in easing Sri Lanka’s debt burden and helping the island nation to achieve sustainable development.

“In the meantime, we hope and believe that Sri Lanka will work in the same direction and make independent efforts to uphold the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investment and financing partners and maintain stability and credibility of its investment and financing environment, Mr. Wenbin said further in response to a question raised during the media briefing.