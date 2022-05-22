Exams chief on special arrangements for O/L exam

Special arrangements are in place to provide fuel to examination staff tomorrow (May 22), the Commissioner-General of Examinations, L.M.D. Dharmasena says.

2021 (2022) G.C.E. Ordinary Level Exam is scheduled to commence on the 23rd of May (Monday).

Addressing a media briefing, the examinations chief said the candidates can inform of any issues pertaining to the subjects to 0112 784 208 or 0112 784 537.

He further appealed to the candidates to try to arrive at their respective exam centres at least 2 hours earlier, due to the prevailing crisis situation in the country.

Buses of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and the private sector are deployed to provide transportation facilities to the candidates to arrive at exam centres.

During this exam period, private sector buses will be allowed to pump fuel from SLTB depots, he added.