Person shot and killed in Mawathagama

May 22, 2022   08:43 am

A person has died following a shooting incident in the Paragahadeniya area in Mawathagama.

Police said that an individual was admitted to the Mawathagama Hospital last night after being injured in a shooting and that he had succumbed to injuries later. 

The victim is a resident of Paragahadeniya, Sinhadeniya.

Police are yet to uncover the identities of the suspects involved and the motive behind the shooting. 

Mawathagama Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects. 

