President Rajapaksa congratulates Australian prime minister-elect

President Rajapaksa congratulates Australian prime minister-elect

May 22, 2022   09:04 am

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has congratulated the Australian prime minister-elect, Anthony Albanese on winning the election and said the government is looking forward to working with him.

“I congratulate Anthony Albanese, the newly elected Prime Minister of Australia.” 

“The Government of Sri Lanka and I look forward to working closely with you to maintain and further strengthen the bilateral ties between our two nations,” the President tweeted.

The Labor leader won the Federal Election late on Saturday evening after incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison called his opponent to concede defeat.

Mr Albanese - who promised to bring the nation together and “promote unity and optimism, not fear and division” - is expected to be sworn in as Australia’s 31st prime minister on Monday along with four of his caucus members.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

A request from the Commissioner General of Examinations

A request from the Commissioner General of Examinations

A request from the Commissioner General of Examinations

Galle Face protesters receive renewed support

Galle Face protesters receive renewed support

Anura says Ranil wouldn' t have come to power again without Basil' s support

Anura says Ranil wouldn' t have come to power again without Basil' s support

Police fire tear gas at protesting HND students (English)

Police fire tear gas at protesting HND students (English)

Supplying fuel to filling stations suspended if distribution obstructed (English)

Supplying fuel to filling stations suspended if distribution obstructed (English)

Litro assures daily distribution of 80,000 LP gas cylinders from today (English)

Litro assures daily distribution of 80,000 LP gas cylinders from today (English)

Joint statement by World Bank, ADB & AIIB on Sri Lankan crisis (English)

Joint statement by World Bank, ADB & AIIB on Sri Lankan crisis (English)

CID records statements from IGP and STF Commandant

CID records statements from IGP and STF Commandant