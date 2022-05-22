PUCSL chairman on power cuts during O/L exam period

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) states that there will be no power cuts during the exam times of the 2021 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination, which is scheduled to be held from tomorrow (23) to June 1.

Addressing a special media briefing held this afternoon (22), its chairman Janaka Ratnayake stated that there will also be no power cuts after 6.30 pm on examination days.

Meanwhile the PUCSL chairman stated that there will be no power cuts today and on the 29th of May.

He also said that the Water Management Secretariat had provided the water required to generate electricity during that period.

Meanwhile, the Norochcholai power plant has been reconnected to the national grid today, he said.

Accordingly, the 260 megawatts received from the power plant will be added to the national grid from tomorrow night, he said.

“We have made many efforts to make sure that during this examination period and during the night that there will not be any power cuts. That is in order to support these students.”

Ratnayake said more than 517,000 students are sitting for O/L examinations this year. “We need to make sure that we will have minimum interruption to the power for our students to study and sit for their exams.”

He also appealed to the public to refrain from blocking the road especially during the examination time for the students to travel freely and to go back to their respective homes.