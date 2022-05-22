PUCSL chairman on power cuts during O/L exam period

PUCSL chairman on power cuts during O/L exam period

May 22, 2022   04:14 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) states that there will be no power cuts during the exam times of the 2021 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination, which is scheduled to be held from tomorrow (23) to June 1.

Addressing a special media briefing held this afternoon (22), its chairman Janaka Ratnayake stated that there will also be no power cuts after 6.30 pm on examination days.

Meanwhile the PUCSL chairman stated that there will be no power cuts today and on the 29th of May.

He also said that the Water Management Secretariat had provided the water required to generate electricity during that period.

Meanwhile, the Norochcholai power plant has been reconnected to the national grid today, he said.

Accordingly, the 260 megawatts received from the power plant will be added to the national grid from tomorrow night, he said.

“We have made many efforts to make sure that during this examination period and during the night that there will not be any power cuts. That is in order to support these students.”

Ratnayake said more than 517,000 students are sitting for O/L examinations this year. “We need to make sure that we will have minimum interruption to the power for our students to study and sit for their exams.” 

He also appealed to the public to refrain from blocking the road especially during the examination time for the students to travel freely and to go back to their respective homes. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Another diesel shipment reaches the island

Another diesel shipment reaches the island

Another diesel shipment reaches the island

'Manudam Mehewara'relief programme in Matara

'Manudam Mehewara'relief programme in Matara

Musical event at the Galle Face protest site

Musical event at the Galle Face protest site

450 kg of Kerala cannabis seized

450 kg of Kerala cannabis seized

GCE Ordinary Level examinations to commence tomorrow

GCE Ordinary Level examinations to commence tomorrow

Anura Kumara claims more opposition MPs likely to join interim govt

Anura Kumara claims more opposition MPs likely to join interim govt

Farmers in dire straits over shortage of fuel in Sri Lanka

Farmers in dire straits over shortage of fuel in Sri Lanka

A request from the Commissioner General of Examinations

A request from the Commissioner General of Examinations