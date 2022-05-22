Sri Lanka like protests could erupt in other nations, warns IMF

Sri Lanka like protests could erupt in other nations, warns IMF

May 22, 2022   06:48 pm

“Governments need to subsidise the cost of food and energy for the poorest members of society and without the correct support, the protests seen in Sri Lanka could be repeated in other countries.” 

This is the observation of the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

Kristalina Georgieva, while speaking to the BBC, said that such similar unrest before the Covid-19 pandemic, from France to Chile, was caused by “a sense of inequality growing” and decisions being made without the support of the people. 

“If we are to learn any lessons from 2019 it is to be much more humble about policy decisions and engage in multiple ways with people because policies must be for people, not the paper we write them on,”

Kristalina Georgieva said that the support needs to be provided “in a very targeted manner, preferably by providing subsidies directly to people”.

On The Cost Of Living Crisis

“There are two priorities, one the very poor people, segments of society that are now struggling with high food and energy prices. The second, she added, is to support those businesses that have been most damaged by the war in Ukraine,” Georgieva told the BBC.

Advise To Governments

Georgieva is also concerned about the impact those higher borrowing costs will have on governments who have to repay huge debts they took on to get through the pandemic. With that in mind, she said governments needed to be “very careful” about how much money they spent and what they spent it on.

Source: BBC

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parents of O/L students request public not to block roads

Parents of O/L students request public not to block roads

Parents of O/L students request public not to block roads

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Another diesel shipment reaches the island

Another diesel shipment reaches the island

'Manudam Mehewara'relief programme in Matara

'Manudam Mehewara'relief programme in Matara

Musical event at the Galle Face protest site

Musical event at the Galle Face protest site

450 kg of Kerala cannabis seized

450 kg of Kerala cannabis seized

GCE Ordinary Level examinations to commence tomorrow

GCE Ordinary Level examinations to commence tomorrow