The residence of an owner of a filling station in the Ipalogama area in Anuradhapura has been set ablaze by a certain group of individuals.

The incident had occurred at around 9.40 p.m. last night (21) at the residence located in the Bogaha Akkare area in Ipalogama.

The home owner’s wife and two children had also been at home at the time of the incident, however none of them had sustained any injuries.

However, the house in question has almost completely been destroyed by the fire.

It is reported that the filling station owner’s eldest child is preparing to sit for the Advanced Level examination and that all his books and study material have been destroyed by the fire.

The exact reason behind the torching of the house is yet to be uncovered while Ipalogama Police are conducting further investigations.