Sri Lanka-born Cassandra Fernando elected to Australian Parliament

Sri Lanka-born Cassandra Fernando elected to Australian Parliament

May 22, 2022   07:41 pm

Sri Lankan-born Cassandra Fernando has been elected to the Australian Parliament following the federal election.

She was the Federal Labor Candidate for Holt, Victoria. 

Fernando is the first Sri Lankan-born woman to enter the Australian Parliament.

Labor’s Cassandra Fernando has succeeded retiring Labor MP Anthony Byrne in Holt, Victoria

She beat another candidate of Sri Lankan origin, Ranj Perera.

Cassandra is a proud migrant, a pastry chef, an advocate for essential workers who came to Australia with her family when she was 11.

She has called Melbourne’s South-East home ever since. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka expecting more fuel shipments in coming days

Sri Lanka expecting more fuel shipments in coming days

Sri Lanka expecting more fuel shipments in coming days

MP Nimal Lanza visits his houses destroyed by angry mobs

MP Nimal Lanza visits his houses destroyed by angry mobs

Anura Kumara predicts more MPs will jump ship to join govt

Anura Kumara predicts more MPs will jump ship to join govt

Parents of O/L students request public not to block roads

Parents of O/L students request public not to block roads

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Another diesel shipment reaches the island

Another diesel shipment reaches the island

'Manudam Mehewara'relief programme in Matara

'Manudam Mehewara'relief programme in Matara

Musical event at the Galle Face protest site

Musical event at the Galle Face protest site