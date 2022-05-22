Sri Lanka-born Cassandra Fernando elected to Australian Parliament

Sri Lankan-born Cassandra Fernando has been elected to the Australian Parliament following the federal election.

She was the Federal Labor Candidate for Holt, Victoria.

Fernando is the first Sri Lankan-born woman to enter the Australian Parliament.

Labor’s Cassandra Fernando has succeeded retiring Labor MP Anthony Byrne in Holt, Victoria

She beat another candidate of Sri Lankan origin, Ranj Perera.

Cassandra is a proud migrant, a pastry chef, an advocate for essential workers who came to Australia with her family when she was 11.

She has called Melbourne’s South-East home ever since.