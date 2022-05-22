IGP requested to provide security for fuel bowsers

The Ceylon Petroleum Private Tanker Owners’ Association has written a letter to the Inspector Geenral of Police (IGP) requesting for proper security for fuel tankers due to the unrest in the country.

The letter has been sent to the IGP by the co-secretary of the association D.V. Shantha Silva.

The letter further states that it will be difficult for tanker owners and operators to report for duty if they do not receive proper protection within the next two days.

The letter also urges the IGP to take an immediate decision on the matter as the fuel tankers were in an unsafe condition due to the unrest in the country.