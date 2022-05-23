Several more ministers to be appointed today?

Several more Cabinet Ministers are expected to be sworn in this morning (23), political sources told Ada Derana.

A total of thirteen Cabinet Ministers have been appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa thus far.

Initially the President had appointed four Cabinet Ministers to maintain the legitimacy and stability of the parliamentary activities and other matters in the country on May 14.

Accordingly, Dinesh Gunawardena has been appointed the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government while Prof. G.L Peiris was named Minister of Foreign Affairs once again.

Prasanna Ranatunga was appointed Minister of Urban Development & Housing while Kanchana Wijesekera was given the portfolio of Minister of Power & Energy.

On Friday (May 20), nine more Cabinet Ministers of the All-Party Government were sworn in before President.

These include:

01. Nimal Siripala de Silva - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Services

02. Dr. Susil Premajayantha - Minister of Education

03. Dr. Keheliya Rambukwella - Minister of Health

04. Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe - Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms

05. Harin Fernando - Minister of Tourism and Lands

06. Dr. Ramesh Pathirana - Minister of Plantation Industries

07. Manusha Nanayakkara - Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment

08. Nalin Fernando - Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security

09. Tiran Alles - Minister of Public Security