Public requested not to purchase fuel from 3rd parties

May 23, 2022   10:24 am

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera today requested the general public to refrain from purchasing petroleum products from any third parties. 

He said that investigations have revealed that certain individuals are engaged in collecting fuel and are mixing petroleum products with other liquids to sell at higher rates. 

In a twitter message, he therefore urged the public not to encourage such businesses and to report them.

