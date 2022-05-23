Several more ministers sworn in before President

Several more ministers sworn in before President

May 23, 2022   10:36 am

The swearing in of several new Cabinet Ministers commenced, a short while ago, before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the PMD confirmed.

Mahinda Amaraweera has been sworn in as the Minister of Agriculture, Forest Resources and Wildlife while Roshan Ranasinghe has been appointed as Minister of Irrigation, Sports and Youth.

Bandula Gunawardena has been sworn in as the Minister of Mass Media, Transport and Highways while MP Vidura Wickramanayake is appointed the Minister of Buddhashasana, Religious Affairs and Cultural Affairs.

Douglas Devananda is re-appointed Minister of Fisheries while parliamentarian Ahamed Naseer has been sworn in as the new Minister of Environment.

Keheliya Rambukwella has been appointed Minister of Water Supply in addition to his portfolio as Health Minister while Ramesh Pathirana has been appointed Minister of Industries, in addition to his portfolio as Plantations Minister. 

New Ministers:

  1. Douglas Devananda – Minister of Fisheries 
  2. Mahinda Amaraweera – Minister of Agriculture, Forest Resources & Wildlife 
  3. Roshan Ranasinghe – Minister of Irrigation, Sports and Youth 
  4. Bandula Gunawardena – Minister of Mass Media, Transport & Highways
  5. Vidura Wickramanayake – Minister of Buddhashasana, Religious Affairs and Cultural Affairs
  6. Keheliya Rambukwella – Minister of Water Supply 
  7. Ramesh Pathirana – Minister of Industries
  8. Ahamed Naseer Zainulabdeen – Minister of Environment 

 

Thirteen cabinet ministers including Rambukwella and Pathirana had been appointed on two previous occasions. Accordingly, this brings the total number of cabinet minister to 19.

