Octane 95 Petrol released island-wide from today

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that Octane 95 Petrol will be released to the fuel station island-wide from today (23).

“With the two cargo vessels unloaded, Octane 95 Petrol stocks will be available for the next 06 weeks comfortably,” the minister tweeted.

He therefore requested motorists who use Octane 95 Petrol not to stay in lines for 92 Octane Petrol and to obtain Octane 95 Petrol from tomorrow (24).