Octane 95 Petrol released island-wide from today

May 23, 2022   12:35 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that Octane 95 Petrol will be released to the fuel station island-wide from today (23).

“With the two cargo vessels unloaded, Octane 95 Petrol stocks will be available for the next 06 weeks comfortably,” the minister tweeted. 

He therefore requested motorists who use Octane 95 Petrol not to stay in lines for 92 Octane Petrol and to obtain Octane 95 Petrol from tomorrow (24).

Several more ministers sworn in

Musical concert at the 'GotaGoGama' protest site

Can the monkeypox outbreak have an impact on Sri Lanka?

Long queues continue to be observed near fuel stations

Fuel station owner's residence set on fire (English)

India hands over relief supplies worth over Rs. 2 billion to Sri Lanka (English)

Galle Face protesters receive renewed support (English)

Sri Lanka expecting more fuel shipments in coming days (English)

