New Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane assumes duties

May 23, 2022   03:38 pm

The new Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aruni Wijewardane assumed duties at the Foreign Ministry on Monday (May 23). 

She was appointed as the Secretary with effect from May 20, 2022.

After a simple ceremony following the assumption of duties, Foreign Secretary Wijewardane addressed the staff officers of the Ministry, a statement said.

A Member of the Sri Lanka Foreign Service, Foreign Secretary Wijewardane counts 34 years in the Foreign Service and has held many positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo, at Sri Lanka Missions overseas and in international organizations. 

Her service overseas includes the Sri Lanka Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, Sri Lanka High Commission in Malaysia and the Sri Lanka Embassy in the Philippines. 

She also served as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Austria and the Permanent Representative to UN Organizations in Vienna.

On secondment from the Foreign Ministry, Aruni Wijewardane also served as the Director of the Secretariat of the policy making organs of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.
 
Foreign Secretary Wijewardane has an MPhil degree from the University of Cambridge, UK, where she was a British Chevening Scholar, a Master’s degree from the University of Colombo and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Australia.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Kuliyapitiya

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Kuliyapitiya

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Kuliyapitiya

Conferment of Deputy Chief Sanganayake position

Conferment of Deputy Chief Sanganayake position

Protesters clean up the Kollupitiya Railway Station

Protesters clean up the Kollupitiya Railway Station

Energy Minister urges public not to purchase fuel from 3rd parties

Energy Minister urges public not to purchase fuel from 3rd parties

FAO to help Sri Lanka make appeal for international assistance to overcome food shortages - PM

FAO to help Sri Lanka make appeal for international assistance to overcome food shortages - PM

Eight more Cabinet ministers sworn in before the President

Eight more Cabinet ministers sworn in before the President

Several more ministers sworn in

Several more ministers sworn in

Musical concert at the 'GotaGoGama' protest site

Musical concert at the 'GotaGoGama' protest site