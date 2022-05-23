CBSL summoned before Committee on Public Finance tomorrow

CBSL summoned before Committee on Public Finance tomorrow

May 23, 2022   05:10 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has been summoned before the Committee on Public Finance tomorrow (24) at 10.00 a.m.

The Committee on Public Finance, chaired by Member of Parliament Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, had recently decided to summon the Governor of the Central Bank, the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and other officials to discuss the prevailing economic situation and solutions.

Meanwhile the Bank of Ceylon (BOC) has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) tomorrow (24) at 10.00 am.

The management of the Bank of Ceylon has been summoned before the COPE Committee to examine the Auditor General’s reports and current performance of the bank, the communications department of parliament said.

