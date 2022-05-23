Jagath Alwis resigns as Public Security Ministrys Secretary

May 23, 2022   05:18 pm

Major General (Retd.) Jagath Alwis has stepped down from his position as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security.

He has reportedly tendered his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Earlier today, Mr. Alwis had visited the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to record a statement regarding the violent incidents at Galle Face and Kollupitiya on May 09. 

He had left the CID premises, a short while ago, after giving a nearly 4-hour statement to the investigators. 

Speaking in parliament last week, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana had alleged that IGP C.D. Wickremaratne and Secretary to the Public Security Ministry, Maj. Gen. (retd) Jagath Alwis had facilitated the 09 May unprovoked attack on anti-government protesters.

He said that the IGP and the Secretary to the Public Security Ministry were responsible for the violence at Kollupitiya and Fort police areas which triggered violence in many parts of the country.

He claimed that it was them who had instructed Senior DIG Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon not to fire tear gas and water cannons to disperse the SLPP supporters who had attacked the peaceful protesters. 

Meanwhile the Inspector-General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne had also recorded a statement with the CID for nearly five hours on Saturday (21) regarding the incidents. 

