No distribution of domestic LP gas tomorrow - Litro

No distribution of domestic LP gas tomorrow - Litro

May 23, 2022   07:38 pm

Litro Gas company says that there will be no distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders tomorrow (24).

Consumers are therefore requested not to stand in gas queues within tomorrow.  

Litro chairman Vijitha Herath earlier today said that a payment of USD 6.5 million has been made for two shipments of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas.

He said the payment has been made for a total of 7,500 MT of gas and that out of this the first shipment of 3,500 MT is scheduled to arrive in Colombo on Thursday (26). 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Foreign Employment Minister's request to Sri Lankan migrant workers

Foreign Employment Minister's request to Sri Lankan migrant workers

Foreign Employment Minister's request to Sri Lankan migrant workers

Let's get ready for the 'Waga Sangramaya'  PM

Let's get ready for the 'Waga Sangramaya'  PM

AG instructs IGP to transfer SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon

AG instructs IGP to transfer SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon

Musical performances at the Galle Face protest grounds

Musical performances at the Galle Face protest grounds

Fuel distributors issue warning to the public

Fuel distributors issue warning to the public

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.23

Fuel shortage claims the life of an innocent infant in Sri Lankas

Fuel shortage claims the life of an innocent infant in Sri Lankas

2021 GCE Ordinary Level exam commences amidst challenges

2021 GCE Ordinary Level exam commences amidst challenges