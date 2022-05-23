Circular to be issued on calling only essential staff for duty

The Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration J.J. Rathnasiri says that a circular will be issued tomorrow (24) instructing institutional heads to consider only essential staff when calling government sector employees for duty.

Accordingly, the circular is expected to empower the Heads of the state institutions to only call officials for urgent and essential duties, at their discretion.

A similar decision had been taken last week when the Prime Minister said in Parliament on May 19, that in view of the current fuel shortage and issues in transport facilities in the country, public officers except those who are required to maintain essential services are not required to report for duty on May 20.