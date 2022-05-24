Ceypetco raises petrol and diesel prices

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that it has increased fuel prices with effect from 3.00 a.m. today (May 24).

Accordingly, the price of Octane 92 petrol has been increased by Rs. 82 per litre while Octane 95 petrol has been increased by Rs. 77 per litre.

Meanwhile the price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 111 per litre and Super Diesel by Rs. 116.

Accordingly, the new CPC fuel prices (per litre) are as follows:

Octane 92 Petrol – Rs. 420

Octane 95 Petrol – Rs. 450

Auto Diesel – Rs. 400

Super Diesel – Rs. 445

