Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm expected in some areas

May 24, 2022   07:24 am

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Accordingly, fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm can occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai and Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai and Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

