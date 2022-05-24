Limits for dispensing fuel volumes to vehicles revised again

The limits introduced for dispensing fuel volumes to vehicles at filling stations have been revised again following the price hike announced early this morning (May 24).

This was announced by Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara who joined the media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions.

Thereby, filling stations are permitted to pump only fuel worth Rs. 2,500 for motorcycles at a single time. The limit previously stood at Rs. 2,000.

For three-wheelers, the limit has been set at Rs. 3,000 worth of fuel.

The maximum amount of fuel allowed to be dispensed to cars, vans and SUVs has been increased from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 10,000.

Meanwhile, a request has been made from the Cabinet of Ministers to increase the price of kerosene, Minister Wijesekara said further addressing the media briefing.

Early this morning, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced a fuel price hike with effect from 3.00 a.m. today. Meanwhile, Lanka IOC said it would also increase fuel prices to mirror the CPC’s rates.

Thereby, the price of Octane 92 petrol was raised by Rs. 82 per litre while Octane 95 petrol went up by Rs. 77 per litre. The price of Auto Diesel was increased by Rs. 111 per litre and Super Diesel by Rs. 116.

Revised fuel prices (per litre) announced by the CPC are as follows: Octane 92 Petrol – Rs. 420 / Octane 95 Petrol – Rs. 450 / Auto Diesel – Rs. 400 / Super Diesel – Rs. 445

According to Minister Wijesekara, the fuel pricing formula, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, was applied to revise the prices, adding that the formula will be applied every fortnight or monthly to amend fuel prices.