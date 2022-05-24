Three-wheeler fares increased after fuel price hike

Three-wheeler fares increased after fuel price hike

May 24, 2022   12:04 pm

The All-Island Three Wheeler Drivers’ and Owners’ Association has decided to increase the fares following the price hike announced this morning (May 24).

The chairman of the association, Sudil Jayaruk said the new minimum fare for the first kilometre will be increased from Rs. 90.00 to Rs. 100.00.

Meanwhile, the fares have been raised up to Rs. 80.00 from the second kilometre.

According to the association, revised three-wheeler fares are effective from 12.00 p.m. today.

